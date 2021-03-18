Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect across the Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tornado Watches and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings remain in effect across the Charlotte area Thursday evening as a strong, fast-moving system makes its way east.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for:
- Anson County
- Stanly County
The Tornado Watch for Anson County and Stanly County remains in effect until 9:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for:
- Ashe County
- Stanly County
- Watauga County
- Wilkes County
The Severe Thunderstorm Warnings remain in effect until 6:15 p.m.
