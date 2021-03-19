Tornado likely hit High Point, National Weather Service says; category still uncertain

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Did the Piedmont Triad see any confirmed tornados Thursday? That’s the question the National Weather Service is trying to answer.

NWS teams visited High Point on Friday, and, as of Friday morning, NWS is fairly confident that a brief tornado occurred based on radar indication and damage.

Crews were on scene in High Point to survey the damage and even reviewed damage at the FOX8 news station in High Point.

The survey is still underway so the exact level of tornado is uncertain.

The NWS is still working to determine top wind speed, the width of the track, how long the tornado may have been on the ground.

Thursday evening, forecasts of severe weather in the Triad came true as Tornado Warnings popped up and even FOX8 news crews were forced to find shelter during broadcast.

During the live broadcast around 5 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said, “It’s over us. This is not the room we need to be in,” before saying he and anchors Neill McNeill and Katie Nordeen were evacuating the studio.

Thankfully, everyone at the station is safe, and there were no reported injuries in the area.

The FOX8 building did not suffer any apparent structural damage, but some places were not so lucky.

Some of the worst damage is in High Point where winds toppled trees and powerlines.

Several people in the area sent in video of what looks like very dark clouds rotating. At this point, we are still calling it a storm.

“I saw everything black, and all of the stuff that was in my backyard was flying around,” said Angelica Saucero, who saw the storm in High Point. “My dad was like, ‘Get out of here. We can’t be here. The tree is going to fall on top of the house.’ We came out running, and this tree right here in front of my house, the top was spinning, and I saw it flying in the air.”

Off of Springwood Church Road in Burlington, multiple neighborhoods were impacted. Video shows the siding ripped off of homes, downed poles and trees and debris thrown across neighborhoods.

A 50-year-old picnic shelter at the Springwood Presbyterian Church was pulled off of its foundation.

“When people say it sounds like a freight train, it really does, and the rumble just kept going and going, and all of a sudden it stopped, and there was a whistle,” said Shari Fusco in Burlington. “I just closed my eyes and hung on for dear life.”