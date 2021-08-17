Tornado confirmed near Harmony in northeastern Iredell County

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A tornado has been confirmed near Harmony in northeastern Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service.

Emergency officials confirmed the tornado was four miles northwest of Harmony or about 14 miles north of Statesville.

ACTIVE WEATHER WATCHES AND WARNINGS

The National Weather Service said to shelter from flying debris and expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows and vehicles.

Tree damage from the storm is likely.

Tornado Confirmed in Iredell County

Duke Energy reported 128 customers without power near Union Grove as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.