HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As storms packed a punch across the Carolinas on Tuesday, a local man managed to capture video of storm clouds rapidly moving through.

Matt Byrne posted the video to Twitter on Tuesday just after 3 p.m.

While thunderstorms were expected Tuesday afternoon and evening across the Carolinas, few severe storms were possible here locally. A Tornado Warning was issued around 3:30 p.m. for

Areas south were hit hard

Several Tornado Warnings were issued for the South Carolina Midlands and Lowcountry regions, however. One of the hardest-hit areas, Allendale, S.C., was under a tornado emergency. Homes and businesses were damaged or completely destroyed by the storm. At this time, there were only reports of minor injuries.

Funnel clouds were also spotted in central and southern Georgia, however, the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed any tornadoes from these storms.

The Carolinas are not out of the woods

Chief Meteorologist Tara Lane says the risk of strong to severe storms will carry over into Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

Another cold front will be pushing through the region, and with daytime warmth and humidity, spotty showers and storms will start the evening with a line of strong storms possibly moving through overnight.

The threat of damaging wind gusts, a brief tornado, and hail are all possible with these storms.