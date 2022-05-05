(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We were in-between storm systems Thursday in the wake of Wednesday’s severe storms and ahead of Friday’s possible severe weather. Friday is another day to stay weather aware!

First, as a warm front lifts in overnight, a few showers could develop before daybreak Friday. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out as well. But that’s not the main event. After those early showers, we’ll get some dry time through late morning.





The main line of heavy rain and strong storms will move into the mountains and foothills first, then cross over the Charlotte Metro mid-to-late afternoon. By 5-6 p.m., it will be heading east of Charlotte and toward the Sandhills. Along the way, damaging wind, hail, even a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Most rain clears out for Saturday morning, but the clouds are expected to fill in again Saturday afternoon, with a few more showers possible, too. Nothing severe for Saturday.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be drier and cooler! Sunshine with highs in the upper 60s.