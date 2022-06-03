YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Strong storms pushing their way into the Carolinas on Friday afternoon had a particularly hard punch on York County, knocking out power and taking down trees.

Several reports of trees down in York include along California Street and Chester Highway, as well as Highway 321 near Sharon Road. Tree limbs are reportedly blocking the roadway on McConnells Highway just before Meadow Lakes Road in Rock Hill.

(Brian Christiansen / QCN)

(Brian Christiansen / QCN)

(Brian Christiansen / QCN)

Courtesy: James Thomas / Rock Hill





Over 3,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in and around the city of York. Crews are expected to have the power restored by 9:15 p.m.

