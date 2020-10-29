Thousands without power in the Charlotte region as Tropical Storm Zeta moves through the area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thousands of people in the Charlotte region are already without power as Tropical Storm Zeta moves through the area.

Duke Energy is reporting 37,000 outages in the Charlotte area, 5,000 outages in the Gastonia area, 5,000 outages near Lincolnton, and 2,000 outages reported in the Concord area.

FOX 46 is also getting reports of multiple trees down throughout the Charlotte region.

#NOW Large Tree onto part of a home and several cars along Eastway Drive. You can’t even see the cars under the tree. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/jWJDJOHYHK — Brett Baldeck 👻 (@BrettFOX46) October 29, 2020

TREE down on Wendover Rd between Sharon and Providence #ncwx @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/SiYgl7TOrF — Brien Blakely (@bblakelyFox46) October 29, 2020

Engine 2 is operating a Tree Down on 2-Vehicles, No Injuries, 500-Blk of 8th Street SW. #NWSGSP pic.twitter.com/UKNenSGW4c — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) October 29, 2020

Amanda Cox of the FOX 46 Neighborhood Stormwatch Team reports that the Carolinas took a pounding Thursday morning as Zeta pushed through the region. High winds took down trees and power lines in many neighborhoods leaving a lot of people without power.

Many counties in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area are under a Tropical Storm Warning including Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Caston, Burke, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Watauga, and Wilkes.

Heavy rain dumped 1-2” across the area with a few higher amounts to the west. Some spotty showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon, so stay with FOX 46 for the very latest.

High winds will continue to be an issue as the tropical system passes by with gusts up to 40-45 mph.

We will gradually clear out overnight as the storm system pulls away. Temperatures will also drop into the middle-50s overnight.

Friday is looking great with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. The beautiful weather will stick around into the weekend with temps holding in the low to mid-60s.

A weak front will swing through on Sunday, but it has little to no precipitation with it.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM