Sunday Forecast: Mostly sunny with temps in the low-to-mid 70s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a loud and stormy evening, our storm system is pulling away this morning.

Some wind damage is left in its wake in the foothills, Charlotte got almost a half-inch of rain in the bucket. As the storm pulls away, a shower or two may be possible but most of us stay dry. Clouds decrease this afternoon with skies turning mostly sunny. Temperatures warm into the upper 70’s.

It stays mostly clear and turns cooler tonight with lows dropping into the lower 50’s.

Monday looks beautiful, mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80’s.

A few clouds fill in Tuesday and Wednesday with a storm nearby. A shower or two is possible, most of us stay dry with highs in the upper 70’s.

Behind that storm we will turn cooler. Temperatures cool down into the lower 70’s by Thursday and Friday with lows dipping into the upper 40’s.

Overall, a quiet work week is expected. Our next cold front doesn’t approach until next Sunday!

Today: Decreasing clouds. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 81.