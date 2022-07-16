CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Storms passed through the viewing area Saturday afternoon, leaving downed power lines, trees, and multiple power outages.

The storms that passed through the area could’ve packed wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued across our viewing area until around 3 p.m.

Local storm reports by the NWS GSP say a large tree fell on a car in Charlotte Center City.

The video below shows downed trees and power lines on 7th Street and Cameron Avenue near Uptown Charlotte.

Courtesy: Brien Blakely

Duke Energy reported at least 2,000 power outages in that area as of 5:00 p.m. A handful of other outages around the Charlotte area can be seen on Duke Energy’s Outage Map.

Outside of Charlotte, local storm reports from the NWS GSP indicated numerous trees down, with some on power lines in the Granite Quarry and Salisbury area.