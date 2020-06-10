Strong late-day storms may bring damaging winds, flooding Wednesday

Wednesday will start on a warm and muggy note again with more afternoon showers and storms.

Some of the storms will become severe Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches and moves through the area.

Some of the storms could drop heavy rain which could lead to some localized flooding. The rain risk will be out by Thursday afternoon and clearing will take place Thursday evening.

As the front moves east of the area a brief break from the active weather is expected Friday into Saturday with lower humidity levels as well.

Unsettled weather returns by Sunday and continues into next week.

Today: Partly sunny. 60% PM storms. Hi: 87 Lo: 71

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. 40% AM showers. Hi: 85 Lo: 66

Friday: Partly sunny and comfy. Hi: 84 Lo: 66