CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) – A storm system approached the area Thursday evening bringing us heavy showers and severe storms. Multiple tornado warnings were issued from about 4:15 p.m. until just before 9 p.m. More storms are expected to move through Thursday evening and overnight.

A number of counties in the Queen City viewing area were under a Tornado Warning or a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Showers and storms will continue through Friday morning as the cold front swings through the Carolinas. Parts of the area are under a marginal and slight risk for severe storms through Friday.

Stay weather aware through Friday since any storm that pops up could contain heavy downpours, damaging winds, and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but chances are very low.

There is a Flood Watch for Avery, Burke, and Caldwell counties through Friday morning.

The storm system will quickly shift east allowing us to dry out Friday afternoon. A lingering shower could still be possible later in the day Friday, but we don’t expect much and most of the time will be dry.

Memorial Day weekend will be nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with Storms Late. High: 80.

Tonight: Cloudy & Stormy but Warm. Low: 68.