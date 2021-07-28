South Carolina couple struck by lightning in front of their children in Florida

SANIBEL, Fla. (WBTW) — A South Carolina couple was struck by lightning in front of their two kids while vacationing in Florida, according to reports.

Brent and Kristen Jerome were vacationing in Florida when both of them were struck by lightning, according to a blog post Downtown Church in Columbia. Both remain in ICU in a Fort Myers Hospital, according to the church.

The Jeromes were struck by lightning Saturday evening on a beach in Sanibel, according to CBS affiliate WINK News in Fort Myers. Both of their children, ages 2 and 5, were nearby but were not hit.

The couple’s church will hold a prayer and fundraiser Tuesday evening.