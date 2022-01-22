Snow and ice prompt closures and delays around Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Snow and ice accumulation on Saturday resulted in a number of businesses and recreational activities being either delayed or canceled.

All Mecklenburg County athletic fields are closed Saturday. Park gates are expected to be open around Noon.

After the snow, hazardous icy conditions for walking and driving around Charlotte

StarMed announced it was only opening four outdoor COVID-19 testing locations on Saturday with a delayed opening of 11 a.m. and an early closing of 4 p.m. Those locations are Tuckaseegee, south Blvd., Central Ave., and Northeast Court in Matthews.

Meanwhile, in Cabarrus County, senior centers in Concord and Mount Pleasant as well as parks (Camp T.N. Spencer, Frank Liske, Rob Wallace, and Vietnam Veterans) are being deemed unsafe and will remain closed.

North Carolina declared a State of Emergency ahead of the snowfall, which came across the Carolinas and then headed out to sea.

“If you’re in the affected areas, the best way to stay safe is to stay home unless you absolutely have to travel,” Governor Roy Cooper said Saturday.

Nearly 16,000 power outages were reported at about 4 a.m. Saturday, mostly in coastal counties and Highway Patrol responded to more than 1,500 calls for service and 945 collisions in affected areas since Friday.