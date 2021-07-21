Smoke from northwest U.S. wildfires reaches Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Smoke from the widespread wildfires in the northwest U.S. and Canada has reached Charlotte, the NC Division of Air Quality Forecast Center announced on Wednesday.

Officials issued an Air Quality Alert Day for Thursday urging people to limit time outdoors.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Portland, Oregon reached 116 degrees breaking an all-time heat record. Wednesday’s temperature in Portland was 68 degrees.

Temperatures in Canada reached 121 degrees.

Skies turned hazy from Boston to Washington, D.C. on July 21, as smoke from fires in Canada poured into the U.S. Northeast. This map shows the concentration of black carbon particulates, or soot. https://t.co/zZYsDXkF2c pic.twitter.com/4YMXfoxQ4p — NASA Atmosphere (@NASAAtmosphere) July 21, 2021

The monstrous wildfire burning in Oregon has grown to a third the size of Rhode Island and spreads miles each day, but evacuations and property losses have been minimal compared with much smaller blazes in densely populated areas of California.

Reports up and down the east coast cited hazy skies and NASA even released images from space of the smoke making its way across the country.

The fire’s jaw-dropping size contrasted with its relatively small impact on people underscores the vastness of the American West and offers a reminder that Oregon, which is larger than Britain, is still a largely rural state, despite being known mostly for its largest city, Portland.

The 476-square-mile Bootleg Fire is burning 300 miles southeast of Portland in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest, a vast expanse of old-growth forest, lakes and wildlife refuges.

