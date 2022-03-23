LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several schools in Lancaster County will dismiss students early Wednesday due to the potential for severe weather, District officials said.

The Lancaster School District said intermediate, middle and high school students mid-day. Elementary schools will stay with their regular dismissal time.

The affected schools include:

Buford Middle/High 12:00

Andrew Jackson Middle/High 12:00

AR Rucker Middle/South Middle/Lancaster High 12:30

Indian Land Intermediate/Middle 12:00

Indian Land High 1:00

All of the schools will serve lunch before the early dismissal.

LCSO also said all after-school events are canceled Wednesday, including practices and after-school programs.

Check the Lancaster County School District website for updates.

Queen City News Meteorologist Ted Phaeton said some afternoon thunderstorms could pack a punch. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and a slight chance of an isolated tornado.

Flooding can be an issue in some localized spots that see multiple pockets of heavy rain.