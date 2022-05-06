(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several school districts across the Charlotte area are dismissing early on Friday as a strong storm system brings potential severe weather into the evening.

Catawba Schools, Hickory Public Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools are all dismissing students one hour early, officials said.

Charlotte and surrounding areas will be under an enhanced risk for severe weather today with the main threat being damaging winds and hail but localized flooding and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Timing for these storms will mainly be in the afternoon and evening. Look to see pockets of heavy downpours arrive between 2 and 4 PM with storms really packing a punch into the evening. Overall 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be some of the most active hours of the day.