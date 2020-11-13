UPDATE: Body of adult found in floodwaters at campground in Alexander County, search for baby continues

HIDDENITE, N.C. — Search and rescue crews recovered the body of an adult Friday afternoon in floodwaters at a campground in North Carolina. Emergency crews are still searching for a 1-year-old baby who remains missing.

The search resumed Friday morning, Nov. 13 in Alexander County following the deaths of three other people at the Hiddenite Family Campground.

#BREAKING the body of a man swept away in the flood waters at the Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander County has been recovered. That brings the death toll at this campground to 3. Authorities are still searching for an infant who was swept away in the floods. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/3Oway5kj7C — Ryan Kruger (@RyanKrugerTV) November 13, 2020

The campground is approximately 50 miles north of Charlotte.

Doug Gillespie, county director of public services, said floodwaters either covered or swept away the recreational vehicles at the campground, which is next to the South Yadkin River and is home for many of the people caught in the flood.

Swift-water rescue personnel and local fire departments saved 31 people from their vehicles, some of them hanging onto their campers, according to Gillespie.

He said three people were taken to the hospital for treatment, and two have been released.

