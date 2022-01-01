Saturday PM Forecast: Severe overnight storms across the Carolinas possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The New Year has started with record-breaking temperatures as our high climbed to 77 degrees. The previous record was 74 degrees set back in 1984. This warm weather will be short-lived due to a large storm system moving through this weekend.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

A line of showers and storms will roll through the area overnight and early Sunday morning. Strong to severe storms could fire up along the front as it moves across the Carolinas with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado possible.

This round of rain will exit early Sunday, but a second wave will push through late Sunday into Monday morning.

As the storm passes by to our southeast, colder air will rush in from behind causing some snow to fall across the Mountains Sunday night and early Monday. Snowfall totals could be around 1-3” over the higher elevations.

Depending on how quickly the temperature drops Sunday night, it wouldn’t be a surprise if a few flakes make it all the way down to the I-40 corridor.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Showers/storms. Lo: 64

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, Showers. Hi: 70

Monday: Showers early, Decreasing clouds. Hi: 48 Lo: 37