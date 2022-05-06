(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Strong thunderstorms are expected late Friday afternoon and evening across the Carolinas, pushing in from the west.

We are under an enhanced risk for severe weather today with the main threat being damaging winds and hail. Localized flooding and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but it will be a bit more hit or miss.

Stay weather aware through this evening as the heaviest activity will last until 8-9pm. Make sure to have the Pinpoint Weather App downloaded in order to check for the latest before heading out the door.