RADAR: Check out the hour-by-hour forecast as storms move into the Charlotte area Tuesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46’s Interactive Radar offers a detailed look into Tuesday’s forecast as severe weather threatens to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and hail to the Charlotte area.

Showers and storms will start to fill in mid-morning, the cold front comes through by Tuesday afternoon-evening.

As heat/humidity continues to bubble ahead of the front, fuels may grow for a strong to severe storm mainly south and east of Charlotte. Any stronger storms would be capable of damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rain.





Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the low to middle 80s Tuesday.

The front clears to the southeast by midnight. Drier, cooler air rolls in behind the front with lows dropping into the lower 60s.

Wednesday looks beautiful! High-pressure slides in from the north with a cooler, drier air mass. Expect mostly sunny skies, much lower humidity, and temperatures in the upper 70s, lower 80s.

The nice refresh continues on Thursday with sunshine, tolerable humidity and pleasant 80s.

Heat/humidity creep back up starting on Friday, giving way to chances for showers/storms daily through the weekend.

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT* Strong/severe storm possible

Tuesday: Showers/ storms. High: 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler. Low: 62

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 80