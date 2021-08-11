RADAR: Check out the hour-by-hour forecast as storms make their way through Charlotte Wednesday

4PM

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A summery stretch continues to take hold of the Carolinas. High-pressure just to the east is leaving southerly flow in control. Heat and humidity crank with some storms possible daily.

Wednesday’s highs get back into the low and middle 90s, heat indices approach 100 degrees. Any storms that fire up will be widely scattered, hit-and-miss storms. They will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Since the storms are fueled by the heat, they will collapse shortly after sunset.

It stays warm and muggy Wednesday night with lows in the lower 70s. Much of the same Thursday: Hot and humid lower 90s fuel a few pop-up showers/storms late in the afternoon and evening.





Wash, rinse, and repeat for much of the work week. The pattern stays hot, humid, and unsettled. Storm chances increase by the weekend as a cold front starts to come into play.

More of us will get in on locally heavy rain and lightning starting on Saturday. The heavy rain threat could linger early next week as Fred approaches.

Fred is a Tropical Storm, it formed just off the coast of Puerto Rico. Tropical Storm Warnings are posted with heavy rain and strong wind concerns for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The Florida Peninsula is in the cone of concern late this week, it looks like Fred may work its way up the Gulf Coast. As Fred works its way inland, we’ll be watching for impacts in the Carolinas by early next week.

Today: Partly cloudy, pop-up storms. High: 94.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, pop-up storms. High: 93.