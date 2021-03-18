RADAR: Check out the hour-by-hour forecast as severe weather risk increases in the Charlotte area

Around 2PM

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46’s Interactive Radar offers a detailed look into Thursday’s forecast as severe weather threatens to bring wind, hail, and possibly tornadoes in the Charlotte area.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas on Thursday.

The Tornado Watch has been issued for:

Mecklenburg County

Gaston County

Union County

Cabarrus County

Lancaster County, SC

York County, SC

Chester County, SC

The National Weather Service said the Tornado Watch will be in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

We’ve got a strong cold front ready and waiting to swing eastward through the area. The stronger storms will be possible in a window from 12 – 6 PM.

We’ll have lots of wind shear, change in wind speed/direction with height, and some lift from the warm/moist air mass. The greatest threat has shifted east Thursday morning because those ingredients most clearly come together over coastal Carolinas.

For us, this change means we may have fewer storms, or less intense storms, but we are still expecting at least a handful of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon.

Threats remain the same. Any storm that grows tall enough will be capable of damaging winds to 70 mph, quarter-size hail, and an isolated tornado.

The threat will quickly rush east, a much quieter evening is in store. We’re looking at clouds, a few showers, and 50s tonight.