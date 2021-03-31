RADAR: Check out the hour-by-hour forecast as severe weather moves into the Charlotte area

2PM RADAR

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46’s Interactive Radar offers a detailed look into Wednesday’s forecast as severe weather threatens to bring damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and an isolated tornado to the Charlotte area.

We have a marginal to slight risk for severe storms. The threat is low for most of our area, but severe chances do up over our eastern counties.





The showers will clear the area early Thursday as the storm pulls off to the east. Colder air will rush in behinds potentially causing a few snow showers to develop in the Mountains on Thursday.

Little to no accumulation will be possible for most, but the highest elevations could pick up a dusting to 1”. Sunshine takes over for the rest of the area on Thursday with highs back into the middle-50s.

Beautiful weather will stick around into the Easter holiday weekend with highs gradually rebounding back into the 70s by Sunday.

Afternoon: Shower & Storms. Hi: 72

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scat. showers. Lo: 44

Thursday: Shower early, Clearing skies. Hi: 55 Lo: 28