RADAR: Check out the hour-by-hour forecast as severe weather makes its way through Charlotte Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46’s Interactive Radar offers a detailed look into Wednesday’s forecast as severe weather threatens to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and localized flooding to the Charlotte area.

We’re looking at an aggressive change of seasons on this hump day as Fall officially begins at 3:21 PM.

Look to see lingering showers early with temperatures hovering near 70 degrees. Those windshield wipers should be able to take a break late morning into early afternoon with a few peaks of sunshine possible.

I’m calling temperatures in the low 80s Wednesday afternoon as clouds begin to build ahead of an approaching cold front. Those clouds will eventually become a line of isolated and scattered storms sweeping across the Queen City region.

These storms can pack a punch with the potential of damaging winds and localized flooding. Be sure to stay weather away Wednesday afternoon and evening between 3 PM and 9 PM.





Crisp Weather will settle in behind the cold front, dropping overnight lows into the mid-50s! Thursday will run below normal with highs topping out in the mid-70s.

Sunny skies will make it feel pleasant and warm for the end of the week and into the weekend. Overnight and early morning conditions will be crisp and refreshing.

Today: Rain early with afternoon storms likely. High of 81.

Tonight: Crisp with storms tapering off. Low 56.