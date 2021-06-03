RADAR: Check out the hour-by-hour forecast as scattered storms move into the Charlotte area Thursday

9:45AM

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46’s Interactive Radar offers a detailed look into Thursday’s forecast as severe weather threatens to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and hail to the Charlotte area.

An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out Thursday, but very unlikely until you get east of our area.





Look for warm and humid conditions Thursday with highs in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

The cold front swings through the area on Friday keeping us unsettled for the end of the week. Rainfall totals will be around 0.5” to 1.5” through Friday, so grab the umbrella before heading out the door.

The front will push to our east by Saturday, setting us up for much drier conditions this weekend. We expect clouds and sunshine this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; 70% showers/storms. Hi: 82

Tonight: Plenty of clouds; showers/storms. Lo: 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 86