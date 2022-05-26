(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A storm system will approach the area today bring us some showers and storms. The heaviest activity will move through this evening and overnight.

Showers and storms will continue through Friday morning as the cold front swings through the Carolinas. Parts of the area are under a marginal and slight risk for severe storms through Friday.

Stay weather aware through Friday since any storm that pops up could contain heavy downpours, damaging winds, and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but chances are very low.

There is a Flood Watch for Avery, Burke, and Caldwell counties through Friday morning.

The storm system will quickly shift east allowing us to dry out Friday afternoon. A lingering shower could still be possible later in the day Friday, but we don’t expect much and most of the time will be dry.

Stay tuned to the Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest updates as they become available.