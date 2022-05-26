(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Storms rocked and popped across the Carolinas on Thursday afternoon and evening, spawning possible tornadoes and causing damage and power outages in their path.

Photos and videos show strength of storms

Haley Knicely – Statesville

Clayton Campbell – Cherryville

Emily Hawkins – Conover

Kevin Flick – Mooresville

Michael Toscano – Maiden

Monica Pratt – Statesville

Will Lewis – Sandy Ridge UMC – Statesville

Photos and videos sent in from Queen City News viewers show torrential downpours, flooding, threatening storm clouds, and even possible funnel clouds. The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed any of the storms from Thursday as official tornadoes, but it is expected that some of the tornado-warned storms will be confirmed after damage is surveyed.

Reports that have come into the Storm Prediction Center include a possible tornado reported on the ground near Love Valley in Iredell County, quarter-size hail in Cherokee County, S.C., Hail reports in Caldwell County and Lincoln County, and numerous high wind reports in Cherokee County, Cleveland County, Burke County, Caldwell County, Wilkes County, Catawba County, Iredell County,

Storm damage across the area is expected to be uncovered as we go into Friday.

Hours of Tornado Warnings

Multiple tornado warnings were issued across the Carolinas on Thursday starting at 4:15 p.m. with Burke and Catawba Counties. Several counties including Alexander, Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, and Lincoln continued to get hit hard with storms and warning after warning continued to come into the Pinpoint Weather Center until about 9 p.m.

Flood Watches continue for Ashe County, Avery County, Burke County Mountains, Caldwell County Mountains, Eastern McDowell County, Greater Burke County, Greater Caldwell County, McDowell County Mountains, Watauga County, and Wilkes County through Friday morning.

Widespread power outages

Over 600 people lost power Thursday evening in Iredell County, according to EnergyUnited.

More than 3,500 customers under Duke Energy statewide were without power as of 11 p.m. with at least 700 of those customers without power in the Hickory area.

School Closings & Delays

Iredell-Statesville Schools announced Thursday night that they will be operating on a 1-hour delay Friday.

Not Quite Done

Unfortunately, the Carolinas are not entirely out of the woods. More storms are expected to move through overnight and into Friday morning as a cold front continues to push through the region. Parts of the area are under a marginal and slight risk for severe storms Friday.

The Pinpoint Weather Teams says that everyone should stay weather aware through Friday as any storm that pops up could contain heavy downpours, damaging winds, and hail. While the threat of isolated tornados is low for storms overnight into Friday, the threat is NOT zero.

