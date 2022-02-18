Over 2,000 without power in Charlotte after heavy rain, wind

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over 2,000 customers in Charlotte are without power Friday morning after a cold front brought heavy rain and wind through the Carolinas overnight.

According to Duke Energy, the largest outage includes 1,990 customers in west Charlotte as of 7:30 a.m. Friday. The outage was reportedly caused by fallen trees or limbs that damaged utility equipment.

Duke Energy estimated the electricity to be restored by 9:15 a.m.

Smaller outages were also scattered across the Charlotte metro, the Duke Energy outage map showed.

Breezy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day Friday as cold air moves in behind a front racing east. The rain, however, has moved away from the Charlotte area.