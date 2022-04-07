ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service said an EF-3 tornado likely ripped through a portion of Allendale County on Tuesday afternoon.

Surveyors have been in the area looking at damage following Tuesday’s storm.

“Further review of the data is required before a final intensity can be assigned,” said forecasters with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “A complete summary is expected by the end of this week.”

Allendale, which is located along the Georgia state line, was hit hard by storms as they moved across the state around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mandy McWherter, Regional Communication Director at Red Cross of South Carolina, told sister station, WJBF, that at least 15 homes were damaged when a tornado moved through parts of Allendale.

Resident Corey Tharin was live-streaming a funnel cloud that was spotted across a field that afternoon. Another video from Day Manuel revealed damage to several structures after storms passed.

Storm damage in Allendale via WJBF

WCBD-TV Meteorologist Rob Fowler said EF-3 or higher tornadoes are very rare in South Carolina.