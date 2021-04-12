NWS confirms tornado touched down in McDowell County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A weekend tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service on Monday.

An EF0 tornado with 80 MPH max winds was confirmed at around 8 p.m. on Saturday in Eastern McDowell County.

This is the third tornado confirmed from Saturday. The previous two were confirmed in South Carolina with an EF0 in Spartanburg County and an EF1 in Oconee County.

NWS said the tornado ripped the flat roof off a shed at a home on Muddy Creek Road near Dysartsville, which is located in the City of Nebo.

Numerous trees were reported down in the town and officials said most of the damage would have been caused by straight-line winds that accompanied the event.