WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem home was set on fire by a lightning strike on Tuesday, officials tell FOX8.

Winston-Salem fire crews were on the scene in the 1300 block of Pheasant Lane.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the strike.

Thunderstorms will continue moving through the Piedmont Triad over Tuesday night.

There is also a chance for severe weather on Wednesday afternoon.

Some of those storms could be severe with damaging winds and heavy rain.