North Carolina bridge that collapsed on live-tv expected to reopen in 2021

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 showed this viral video of reporter Amber Roberts and photojournalist Jonthan Monte to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crew was reporting on flooding in Alexander County when a section of Cheatham Ford Road leading into a bridge washed out and collapsed.

“Seeing that on camera like that was a concern for us,” said Steven Rackley, Division 12 Bridge Manager with the NCDOT, the agency responsible for the bridge’s upkeep. “Our initial thought was, make sure everyone is safe.”

Everybody standing along the bridge at that moment, including the FOX 46 crew, was unharmed. In the minutes leading up to the collapse, locals were walking across the bridge to observe the increasing water levels of a flooded river that runs underneath it.

One month later, guardrails surround the bridge to prevent drivers from accessing it. The state plans to replace the bridge in its entirety. Construction will start in 2021 with the goal of having it finished and reopened by November 2021.

Rackley says before the partial washout, the bridge was resurfaced in the spring of 2020 and inspected months later, October 23– no major issues were found at that time.

“Just routine maintenance stuff,” Rackley said. “Made sure everything was up to date.”

Then, on November 12, the partial collapse of the roadway happened. Rackley says a single weather event is to blame.

Alexander County officials reported that the area was hit with as much as 10-inches of rain. That rain dumped into the South Yadkin River which flows underneath the bridge. As a result, the river flooded, causing it to rise feet high and wash out a section of the roadway at the end of the bridge.

Following the damage, NCDOT inspected the area and found structural issues with the bridge– including damaged timber piles, cracked concrete and lateral movement. It was cheaper to replace the bridge altogether than to repair the existing one.

Funding from the bridge will come from either federal or state dollars– that is to be determined. The state is accepting bids from contractors for the construction project.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE