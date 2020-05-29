Neighborhood Weather Alert: Spotty showers ahead of evening storms

Friday will be another mild and muggy day with afternoon and evening showers and storms.

This pattern is due to a warm and moist southerly flow that will continue across the region ahead of a developing cold front.

The front will move into the area Saturday which will fire up more afternoon and evening showers and storms.

The front will move through the area Sunday dragging dry and slightly cooler air in with it. As a result Sunday will be a great day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

This same weather is expected to continue into early next week with a gradual warming trend into midweek next week.

Today: 60% PM storms. Hi: 85 Lo: 66

Tomorrow: 40% PM storms. Hi: 83 Lo: 62

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. Hi: 79 Lo: 56