Neighborhood Weather Alert: Soggy and stormy week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday kicks off a very wet weather pattern as a large upper low will linger over the Tennessee Valley Region through mid-week as it slowly weakens.

This pattern will generate multiple rounds of precipitation across much of the region that continues into the latter half of the week.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE, LOCAL WEATHER ALERTS

Most of the piedmont can expect 4 to 5 inches of rain between now and Thursday with mountain and foothill locations potentially seeing 6 to 7 inches on rainfall.

RELATED: FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN PLACE AS HEAVY RAIN ROLLS THROUGH

More typical late spring weather is expected to return over the weekend with temperatures surging back into the 80s.

Today: 90 percent showers/storms. Hi: 71 Lo: 56

Tomorrow: 100 percent showers/storms. Hi: 63 Lo: 58

Wednesday: 70 percent PM showers/storms. Hi: 72 Lo: 60

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android