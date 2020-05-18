Neighborhood Weather Alert: Rain and storms Monday, wet pattern for the week

Rounds of heavy rain and storms will fire up Monday night and stick around through tomorrow.

Tropical Storm Arthur will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the North Carolina coastline this morning. Otherwise, today will start quietly across the FOX 46 viewing area with cloudy skies and and mild temperatures.

Highs later today will hit the 80s once again before cooler temperatures settle in for the rest of the work week.

A cold front from the west will swing into the area tonight and bring cooler temperatures and unsettled weather.

Rounds of heavy rain and storms will fire up Monday night and stick around through tomorrow. A large upper low over the midwest will drop down over the Tennessee Valley Region tomorrow and will stall through Wednesday.

Rounds of heavy rain and storms will stick around through then with several inches of rainfall and possible flooding expected through Thursday.

The weekend will become much more quiet and high temperatures will rebound back into the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Today: 60% PM showers/storms. Hi: 82 Lo: 63

Tomorrow: 40% PM showers/storms. Hi: 77 Lo: 56

Wednesday: 40% PM showers/storms. Hi: 74 Lo: 58