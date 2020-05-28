Neighborhood Weather Alert: Potential for strong to severe storms Thursday night

Today will start out with low level cloud coverage and some patchy areas of fog.

A warming southerly flow will develop across the region today through Friday ahead of the next approaching cold front.

Expect strong to severe storms tonight, tomorrow afternoon and Saturday during this pattern.

The front will move into the region from the northwest on Saturday and settle southeast of the area through Sunday.

As a result, drier and cooler air will arrive from the northwest for the early part of next week.

Today: 60% PM storms. Hi: 83 Lo: 68

Friday: 60% PM storms. Hi: 86 Lo: 65

Saturday: 40% PM storms. Hi: 83 Lo: 62