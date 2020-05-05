Neighborhood Weather Alert: Dry and calm morning, severe storms again this afternoon

The midday hours of Tuesday will likely be the best part of the day as another round of showers and intense thunderstorms will move in later this afternoon.

There will be potential for damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado with these storms.

Cooler temperatures will be the big story moving forward. The rest of the workweek will feature high temperatures in the 60s.

The dry and cooler weather will continue into the weekend. On Monday a warm-up back into the 70s is expected.

Today: 60 percent storms. Hi: 72 Lo: 55

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler. Hi: 67 Lo: 44

Thursday: Partly sunny. Hi: 69 Lo: 47