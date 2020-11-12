Nearly 150 rescued from flooding at northeast Charlotte elementary school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Students and staff at Corvian Community Elementary School were evacuated Thursday after torrential rains flooded the school’s parking lot and inched water toward classrooms.

Charlotte Fire said 143 people were rescued from the charter school. Teachers and students walked through a wooded area where the flood waters had not reached.

Video shows cars in the parking lot of the school covered in water with the waterline all the way up to the roofs of the cars. A parent tells Fox 46 the water got inside the school.

No injuries were reported.

Three city buses were sent to the school help with the evacuation. Teachers and students were taken to Corvian Community High School where their parents could pick them up.

A slow-moving cold front pounded the Carolinas with heavy rain for much of Thursday morning causing widespread flooding.

