IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down near Love Valley in Iredell County around 7 p.m. Thursday and an EF-0 tornado touched down near Lattimore in Cleveland County around 4:45 p.m.

CONFIRMED TORNADO: @NWSGSP says an EF-2 tornado touched down Thursday evening in the Love Valley area, Iredell Co. It caused extensive damage and one person was injured as it moved NE. Top wind speed was 115mph. @Queen_City_News #ncwx pic.twitter.com/NqiiXZJWNE — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) May 27, 2022

Iredell County Tornado

The tornado touched down near Tuckers Grove Road and moved northeast causing snapped and uprooted trees. When it reached Bruce Farm Road, there was roof damage to a mobile home and barn along with tree damage. One minor injury occurred here.

The tornado reached Friendship Road, caused extensive tree damage, and snapped tree trunks. Tree damage continued when the tornado moved northeast until Indian Hill Road where roof damage to a building occurred. The tornado lifted shortly after.

According to the NWS, the estimated peak wind speed of the tornado was 115 miles per hour, and it traveled just under six miles before ending near Union Grove. The tornado had a width of 150 yards.

Cleveland County Tornado

The tornado in Cleveland County was an EF-0 with an estimated peak wind of 65 miles per hour. The small track tornado touched down just southeast of Lattimore near Towery Road. A shed was damaged along with a few trees. The tornado moved northeast and lifted before reaching Artee Road.

The tornado lasted only about a minute, traveling less than a quarter of a mile with a maximum width of 25 yards. No one was injured in this storm.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox