(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As of 8:55 p.m., Duke Energy is reporting that more than 11,000 customers across the Queen City are without power due to strong evening storms.
The current outages include:
- Southeast Charlotte (Cotswold, Grier Heights, Eastover) ~4,000
- Southpark / Foxcroft ~3,000
- Mint Hill ~3,000
- South Charlotte (Freedom Park, Dilworth) ~2,000
Strong thunderstorms moved through the region Thursday afternoon and evening, though the specific reason for the outages was not immediately provided by Duke Energy.
At this time, it is unclear when power will be fully restored.
Follow updates on the Duke Energy outage map.