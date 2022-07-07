This photo shows strong storms moving over Southpark from our Hyatt Southpark camera moments before it froze and lost power Thursday evening

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As of 8:55 p.m., Duke Energy is reporting that more than 11,000 customers across the Queen City are without power due to strong evening storms.

The current outages include:

Southeast Charlotte (Cotswold, Grier Heights, Eastover) ~4,000

Southpark / Foxcroft ~3,000

Mint Hill ~3,000

South Charlotte (Freedom Park, Dilworth) ~2,000

Strong thunderstorms moved through the region Thursday afternoon and evening, though the specific reason for the outages was not immediately provided by Duke Energy.

Image of Duke Energy Outage Map as of 8:55 p.m.

At this time, it is unclear when power will be fully restored.

