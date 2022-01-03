Mooresville warehouse collapses as strong winds sweep through NC

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cleanup is underway at a warehouse in Mooresville after strong winds caused the building to collapse as a winter storm swept across North Carolina Monday morning.

The warehouse that housed water heaters was torn apart by the strong winds, leaving a trail of damage that included wood and insulation along the ground.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

The owner of the building told FOX 46 that no one was inside when the warehouse collapsed.

Overnight wind damage in Mooresville, where it is also now snowing. @FOX46News #ncwx pic.twitter.com/WeDPCFtXHi — Derek Dellinger (@DerekDlngr) January 3, 2022

The storm also brought heavy rainfall across the Charlotte area, knocking out power to thousands.

Mountain communities experienced several inches of snow.

The weather was expected to clear into Monday afternoon before temperatures turn cold overnight.