Meteorologists confirm tornado touched down in SC county

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (AP) — Fast-moving storms across South Carolina spawned at least one tornado in Cherokee County, the National Weather Service confirmed Saturday.

The tornado touched down Friday in the northeastern part of the county, near the small town of Blacksburg and the York County line, meteorologists said. Surveyors planned Saturday to investigate reported damage in northwest York County, extreme southeast Cleveland County and southern Gaston County.

A final assessment, that will include the EF scale rating and estimated wind speeds of the tornado, will be released later Saturday, the NWS said.

Charles Wyatt, vice president for Communications and Marketing with Limestone College, said a tree fell and hit one of the college’s houses on campus, WSPA-TV reported. There were no injuries, but damage was substantial and said many trees were down in the Limestone area of Gaffney, he said.