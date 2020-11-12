Man rescued from tree after being swept away by floodwaters, witnesses say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Witnesses say a man had to be rescued from a tree in southeast Charlotte.

According to two people on bicycles, they spotted a man clinging to a tree after he had been swept away along McAlpine Creek.

They called 911 and moments later the fire department arrived and rescued the man. Officials say the man refused treatment and walked away from the scene.

Sardis Rd remains closed in both directions at Holly Lane as crews work to secure the area and wait for the floodwaters to recede.

