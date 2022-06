CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lightning strike during Friday afternoon’s storms struck a home on the 8000 block of Woodcock Lane in North Charlotte, causing the home to catch fire.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters responded just before 5 p.m. Additional details about the fire are not yet available. It is unclear if anyone was home at the time.