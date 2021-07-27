Lightning sparks large house fire near Quail Hollow in south Charlotte

(courtesy of the Charlotte Fire Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A lightning strike ignited a large house fire at a home near Quail Hollow in south Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said around 50 firefighters responded to the home near the 7300 block of Baltusrol Lane as storms with frequent lightning rolled through the Charlotte area.

Fire investigators determined the blaze started with a lightning strike to the roof.

Everyone inside the home was safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Officials estimated the damage to be around $300,000.

