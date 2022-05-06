RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As severe storms — including an apparent tornado — moved through central North Carolina Friday afternoon, damage was reported in Wake and Durham counties.

Some damage was also reported in Fayetteville with a tree down, more than 12,000 power outages and a partial roof collapse on a home.

Half-dollar-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts were reported near Raleigh-Durham International Airport near Cary just before 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The wind gust near RDU Airport caused damage to a small tree in a parking lot.

Officials also reported lightning strikes caused damage and fires to three homes Friday afternoon.

One fire was reported just before 4 p.m. following a lightning strike at a home in southern Durham along Park Glen Place that damaged the rear of the home.

Fire crews along Trotters Ridge Drive after a house fire from a lightning strike in northern Wake County Friday afternoon. CBS 17 photo

Approximately five minutes later lightning hit an apartment building along Advancement Avenue. The lightning strike caused damage but did not trigger a fire, according to officials.

There was also a house fire along Trotters Ridge Drive in northern Wake County off Six Forks Road just north of Durant Road.

In Fayetteville, there was a report of a partial roof collapse and tree on a house in western Fayetteville in the area of Cliffdale Road near S. Reilly Road.

Crews working in Fayetteville on Ramsey Street Friday night. CBS 17 photo

Also, Skibo Road was closed between Cliffdale Road and Chason Ridge Drive after a utility line was knocked down during a storm, officials said around 8:15 p.m.

Later, Ramsey Street from Kings Creek Drive to Shawcroft Road was also shut down as crews repaired damaged poles and restored power.

As of 8:45 p.m. there were 13,000 customers without power with northern Fayetteville, along the Ramsey Street corridor, reporting the highest number of outages, officials said. By 11 p.m., officials said just 800 customers were without power.

No injuries were reported from the lightning strikes.