(STORYFUL) — A K-9 surveyed the flooded Kentucky landscape from a helicopter as it prepared to help Kentucky National Guard members with flood-relief efforts in the state on Friday, July 29.

Video released by the US Army National Guard and filmed by Sgt Jesse Elbouab shows the dog wearing goggles as it flew in the helicopter over Hazard.

The Kentucky National Guard said the team’s mission included supporting soldier movement, delivering supplies and surveying flooded areas looking for survivors.

Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear said Monday, August 1, that at least 37 people were confirmed dead in eastern Kentucky after the flooding.