‘I’ve never seen this’: Wild weather washes roads, bridges away in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The wild weather washed roads and bridges away in Iredell County Thursday. A bridge on Liberty Hill Road collapsed into the rushing waters below.

Gary Fulbright and his wife drove over that bridge not long before it was destroyed.

“We come across this bridge this morning, 8:00 or 8:05, and the water was up but the bridge was all still there and it was flowing underneath it,” Fulbright said.

Less than an hour later, emergency officials reported the bridge was swept away in the flood waters.

“Thank God it didn’t do it when we crossed it,” said Fulbright.

Several big trees were tossed into the water like rag dolls as the rapids destroyed everything in their path.

Nearby residents tell FOX 46 the same bridge was destroyed in flooding and was only recently replaced.

“I’ve lived here two and a half years and the last time it rained (this hard) it washed the bridge out and it took a long time to fix it,” said Ashleigh Roberts.

Roberts said her commute to work has now been dramatically altered. She expects it will take an extra 20 minutes to get to work each morning.

Speaking of commutes, Liberty Hill Road wasn’t the original route the Fulbright’s had planned.

“We came through Fox Bottoms (Road) and the water was up it looked like a river, flowing everywhere and got down to the bridge we had to stop because the water was rushing over the bridge so we turned around to come back this way,” Fulbright said.

After hearing of the destruction, they returned to the bridge they had driven over just minutes before.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Thankful to be alive and hoping they never see something like this again.

“I’ve never seen this,” Fulbright said.

Latest headlines from FOX 46