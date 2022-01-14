It’s Twitter official! Jim Cantore is heading to NC as state braces for up to 12″ of snow in some areas

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Jim Cantore, the Weather Channel Meteorologist with a track record for showing up during major storms, announced on Twitter Friday that he’s headed to Asheville, North Carolina.

@JimCantore will you be in NC this weekend? If so, where? ❄️ — Ciara Lankford (@Sincerely_Ciara) January 14, 2022

Asheville. — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) January 14, 2022

Cantore replied to Queen City News’ question Friday, saying that he would be headed to Asheville. While accumulations are sure to change, QCN’s Pinpoint Weather Team is expecting up to a foot of snow for the highest elevations in the NC mountain counties, while the foothills settle somewhere in the 6” to 8” range.

In and around the Queen City will likely land somewhere between 2” and 4” of snow.

Another concern would be the ice which will be the main culprit for limited snow totals. It doesn’t take much for ice to cause a number of problems on the roadways, so the potential quarter inch the Pinpoint Weather Team is expecting can lead to some issues come Sunday afternoon.

Be aware of slick spots on the roads and downed tree limbs impacting power lines that can lead to scattered power outages. Breezy and blustery conditions on the back end of this storm will also enhance some of these threats.

Cold temperatures will settle in on the back end of this storm which will pose the threat of black ice developing on untreated and scarcely traveled roadways. This is a threat that can last until mid-morning Monday especially for our mountain counties and the foothills.

Cool and breezy conditions will settle in on Monday with below normal temps lasting until mid-week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Cool. High of 55.

Tonight: Cold & Cloudy. Low 32.