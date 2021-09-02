Toddler among several dead as Ida’s remnants hammer Northeast with flooding rain

(FOX NEWS) – A 70-year-old man was reported dead in New Jersey, a 19-year-old man was found dead in Maryland and New York City authorities reported at least seven deaths – including a 2-year-old – related to heavy flooding as Tropical Storm Ida’s remnants caused havoc in the Northeast overnight into Thursday morning.

The fatalities and damage occurred three days after Ida blasted into the Gulf Coast region Sunday as a hurricane with winds of more than 170 miles per hour.

Officers throughout the city have been responding to 911 calls of people affected by the storm.@NYPDSpecialops Emergency Service Unit personnel just rescued a disabled man & his dog who were trapped in a basement with 3 feet of water. They were both rescued & are on dry ground. pic.twitter.com/oamGAaM76d — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 2, 2021

Floodwaters in the Jamaica neighborhood of New York City’s Queens borough killed a 45-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, while a 48-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man died in Brooklyn, WCBS-TV of New York City reported.

The governors of both New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency as they grappled with heavy rains, high winds and flooding.

